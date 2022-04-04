Stave & Steel is 100% premium California Cabernet Sauvignon that is 100% aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels for 4 months. The bourbon-drenched staves enhance the natural, varietal characteristics of Cabernet while imparting bold, lingering bourbon notes that merge artfully into our wine as it ages creating an elegant fusion of flavor. Bold in style, Stave & Steel boasts flavors of dark cherry, blackberry, and plum that enrich the palate, providing excellent structure and generous tannins. The bourbon influences add notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice that lead into a long, smooth finish. Pair this wine with hearty BBQ, smoked meats, pepperoni pizza, or cinnamon chocolate torte.

750ml Bottle

12.5% alcohol by volume