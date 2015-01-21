Stayfree Ultra-Thin Regular pads offer ideal protection for light to moderate periods, leaks and everything in between. Our All-in-One Absorption Technology keeps you dry, while our soft, quick-absorbing materials keep you fresh and comfortable throughout your day. Stayfree pads are made to stay in place with a special shape that is designed to contour to a woman's body. Our adhesive gently secures the pad to panties to ensure a secure, no-shift fit.

Shapes & flexes with your body

Dry, cool & comfortable

Thermo control

Stops odors before they start

Odor neutralizers

Worry-free leak protection