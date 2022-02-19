The two eleven mark, based on the medieval symbol for steel, appears only on Steel Reserve® High Gravity lager. We use nearly twice the ingredients of many normal lagers & brew for over twice as long as many quality beers. Steel Reserve is a smooth Malt Liquor brewed with extra malted barley and select hops for high gravity. Steel Reserve High Gravity packs a punch with 8% ABV to provide a beverage option for shedding the stresses of a long day. Crisp & Balanced.

Steel Reserve High Gravity provides drinkers with a golden malt beverage highlighted by moderate fruit, hop, and malt aromatics with an added punch (8.1% ABV)