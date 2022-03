Steep By Bigelow Organic Tea, Sweet Cinnamon Black Tea Is A High Quality Tea Blend Made Using All Natural Ingredients. Steep By Bigelow Organic Tea, Sweet Cinnamon Black Tea Is Made With Natural, Organic Spices, Including Ginger, Cloves And Nutmeg, Along With Organic Black Tea. Each Tea Bag Is Wrapped Individually In A Foil Pouch To Ensure Long-Term Freshness. This Product Is Gluten Free, Kosher And Biodegradable. Each Box Of Steep By Bigelow Organic Tea, Sweet Cinnamon Black Tea Weighs 1.5 Oz. And Contains 20 Individually Wrapped Tea Bags. See Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens.