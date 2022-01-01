Steep By Bigelow Organic Chai Black Tea
Product Details
Our mission was to find the most flavorful organic ginger and spices to marry with our specially selected, mountain grown black tea. Steep a cup to enjoy an authentic chai experience.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Black Tea, Organic Ginger, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Cardamom, Organic Cloves, Natural Caramel Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
