Steep By Bigelow Organic Chai Black Tea Perspective: front
Steep By Bigelow Organic Chai Black Tea Perspective: back
Steep By Bigelow Organic Chai Black Tea Perspective: left
Steep By Bigelow Organic Chai Black Tea Perspective: right
Steep By Bigelow Organic Chai Black Tea

20 ctUPC: 0007231017708
Product Details

Our mission was to find the most flavorful organic ginger and spices to marry with our specially selected, mountain grown black tea. Steep a cup to enjoy an authentic chai experience.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Black Tea, Organic Ginger, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Cardamom, Organic Cloves, Natural Caramel Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
