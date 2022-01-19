Stella Artois® Cidre Premium Apple Cider Perspective: front
Stella Artois® Cidre Premium Apple Cider Perspective: back
Stella Artois® Cidre Premium Apple Cider Perspective: left
Stella Artois® Cidre Premium Apple Cider Perspective: right
Stella Artois® Cidre Premium Apple Cider Perspective: top
Stella Artois® Cidre Premium Apple Cider Perspective: bottom
Stella Artois® Cidre Premium Apple Cider

6 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001820024001
Stella Artois Cidre is a crisp and refreshing Belgian recipe cider made from handpicked apples. Stella Artois Cidre is a sophisticated cider with full flavours of red apple and peachy, apricot hints, complimented in the background with a subtle flavour of spicy oranges and an almond flowery character. Cidre is well known for its balanced, dry blend; the result of hand-picked apples. It’s the perfect accoutrement to any afternoon of sophisticated leisure. Simply open, pour and enjoy.