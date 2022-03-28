Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Stella Rosa Black Cherry Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008787263095
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2
Product Details
Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Stella Rosa Black Cherry is a proprietary blend of several Italian red grape varietals. The wine is combined with all-natural flavors of black cherry distillates & purée. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail.
- One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Black Cherry Flavored Wine
- Semi-sweet, semi sparkling
- Notes of fresh, juicy cherries
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pairing Recommendations: Camembert cheese, spicy foods
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Sugar12g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More