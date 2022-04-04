Hover to Zoom
Stella Rosa® Black Red Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008787263350
Product Details
Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Stella Rosa Black is a seductive, rich, and full-bodied wine with hints of ripe blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry. It is the perfect semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine for all occasions. Now available in a large bottle for extra enjoyment!
- One 1.5 l wine bottle of Stella Rosa Black Red Wine
- Semi-sweet, semi sparkling
- Notes of blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pairing Recommendations: Fresh Havarti and Manchego cheeses, blue cheese-stuffed hamburgers
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grape Must , Wine , Sugar , Color Added ( Grape Skin Extract ) , Natural Flavors , Sulphur Dioxide ( Antioxidant ) No Added Juice .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
