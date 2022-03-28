Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Stella Rosa Black is a proprietary blend of several Italian red grape varietals including Brachetto. The wine is combined with all-natural flavors of ripe blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail. 90 point Gold Medal winner on Tastings.com!

One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Black Semi Sweet Red Wine

Semi-sweet, semi sparkling

Notes of blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries

Gluten free

Vegan

Pairing Recommendations: Fresh Havarti and Manchego cheeses, blue cheese-stuffed hamburgers

Product of Italy