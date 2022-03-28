Stella Rosa Black Wine
Product Details
Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Stella Rosa Black is a proprietary blend of several Italian red grape varietals including Brachetto. The wine is combined with all-natural flavors of ripe blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail. 90 point Gold Medal winner on Tastings.com!
- One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Black Semi Sweet Red Wine
- Semi-sweet, semi sparkling
- Notes of blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pairing Recommendations: Fresh Havarti and Manchego cheeses, blue cheese-stuffed hamburgers
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wine , Grape Must , Sugar , ( Grape Skin Extract ) , Natural Flavors , Sulphur Dioxide ( Antioxidant ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More