Stella Rosa Black Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stella Rosa Black Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Stella Rosa Black Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008787263336
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2

Product Details

Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Stella Rosa Black is a proprietary blend of several Italian red grape varietals including Brachetto. The wine is combined with all-natural flavors of ripe blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail. 90 point Gold Medal winner on Tastings.com!

  • One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Black Semi Sweet Red Wine
  • Semi-sweet, semi sparkling
  • Notes of blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pairing Recommendations: Fresh Havarti and Manchego cheeses, blue cheese-stuffed hamburgers
  • Product of Italy

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wine , Grape Must , Sugar , ( Grape Skin Extract ) , Natural Flavors , Sulphur Dioxide ( Antioxidant ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More