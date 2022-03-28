Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Moscato D’Asti DOCG is produced entirely of Muscat Canelli grapes from the region of Asti in Piedmont, Italy. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail. 90 point Gold Medal winner on Tastings.com!

One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti White Dessert Wine

Semi-sweet, semi sparkling

Notes of peach, apricot, and honey

Gluten free

Low alcohol, 5% ABV

Pairing Recommendations: Fondue, Pad Thai

Product of Italy