Stella Rosa L'Originale Moscato D'Asti Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008787263012
Product Details
Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Moscato D’Asti DOCG is produced entirely of Muscat Canelli grapes from the region of Asti in Piedmont, Italy. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail. 90 point Gold Medal winner on Tastings.com!
- One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti White Dessert Wine
- Semi-sweet, semi sparkling
- Notes of peach, apricot, and honey
- Gluten free
- Low alcohol, 5% ABV
- Pairing Recommendations: Fondue, Pad Thai
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate30g11%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar30g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grape Must , Sulphur Dioxide ( Antioxidant ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More