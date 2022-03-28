Stella Rosa L'Originale Stella Peach Wine Perspective: front
Stella Rosa L'Originale Stella Peach Wine Perspective: back
Stella Rosa L'Originale Stella Peach Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008787263221
Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Stella Rosa Peach is a proprietary blend produced primarily from the Moscato grape with various other varietals. The addition of a custom, proprietary blend of all-natural peach flavors makes this truly unique. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail. 91 point Gold Medal winner on Tastings.com!

  • One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Peach Flavored Wine
  • Semi-sweet, semi sparkling
  • Notes of white peach and honey
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pairing Recommendations: Aged Cheddar and Dubliner Irish cheddar cheeses, summer salad with field greens and strawberries
  • Product of Italy

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Grape Must , Wine , Sugar , Natural Flavors , Sulphur Dioxide ( Antioxidant ) . No Added Juice .

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

