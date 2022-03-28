Stella Rosa L'Originale Stella Peach Wine
Product Details
Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Stella Rosa Peach is a proprietary blend produced primarily from the Moscato grape with various other varietals. The addition of a custom, proprietary blend of all-natural peach flavors makes this truly unique. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail. 91 point Gold Medal winner on Tastings.com!
- One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Peach Flavored Wine
- Semi-sweet, semi sparkling
- Notes of white peach and honey
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pairing Recommendations: Aged Cheddar and Dubliner Irish cheddar cheeses, summer salad with field greens and strawberries
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Grape Must , Wine , Sugar , Natural Flavors , Sulphur Dioxide ( Antioxidant ) . No Added Juice .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
