Stella Rosa Red Wine
Product Details
Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Born from the hillside vineyards of the Piedmont region of Northern Italy, Stella Rosa Red is crafted to emit fresh notes of ripe raspberry, wild strawberry, and red plum. The Riboli Family has created this special blend of several aromatic Italian grape varietals including Brachetto. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail.
- One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Red Wine
- Semi-sweet, semi sparkling
- Notes of ripe raspberry, wild strawberry, and red plum
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pairing Recommendations: Asiago cheese, spicy cioppino, turkey burgers with onions, strawberry shortcake, mixed berries
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wine , Grape Must , Sugar , Natural Flavors , Sulphur Dioxide ( Antioxidant ) , No Added Juice .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More