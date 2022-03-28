Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Born from the hillside vineyards of the Piedmont region of Northern Italy, Stella Rosa Red is crafted to emit fresh notes of ripe raspberry, wild strawberry, and red plum. The Riboli Family has created this special blend of several aromatic Italian grape varietals including Brachetto. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail.

One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Red Wine

Semi-sweet, semi sparkling

Notes of ripe raspberry, wild strawberry, and red plum

Gluten free

Vegan

Pairing Recommendations: Asiago cheese, spicy cioppino, turkey burgers with onions, strawberry shortcake, mixed berries

Product of Italy