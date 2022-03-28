Stella Rosa Red Wine Perspective: front
Stella Rosa Red Wine Perspective: back
Stella Rosa Red Wine Perspective: left
Stella Rosa Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008787263340
Located in AISLE 2

Product Details

Try one of America’s most popular semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines today! Born from the hillside vineyards of the Piedmont region of Northern Italy, Stella Rosa Red is crafted to emit fresh notes of ripe raspberry, wild strawberry, and red plum. The Riboli Family has created this special blend of several aromatic Italian grape varietals including Brachetto. Serve chilled by-the-glass, pour over ice, or mix with your favorite spirit for an all-natural, fruit-forward cocktail.

  • One 750 ml wine bottle of Stella Rosa Red Wine
  • Semi-sweet, semi sparkling
  • Notes of ripe raspberry, wild strawberry, and red plum
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pairing Recommendations: Asiago cheese, spicy cioppino, turkey burgers with onions, strawberry shortcake, mixed berries
  • Product of Italy

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate28g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar27g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wine , Grape Must , Sugar , Natural Flavors , Sulphur Dioxide ( Antioxidant ) , No Added Juice .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
