This activity kit challenges students to create a balloon powered vehicle. The essential pieces, balloons, plastic nozzles, straws, foam wheels, and plastic rods are provided; it's up to the young scientists to determine the best materials to use in order to propel their vehicle effectively. Using the engineering design process students will create, evaluate, and redesign their simple machine until their objective is met. Includes enough materials to begin 6 balloon cars. 60 pieces total. STEM Starters provide students with essential tools to complete hands-on projects. When combined with everyday items, these materials can be used to design and execute a project using creative exploration and the engineering design process. By approaching a problem or a challenge with this thought process, children are able to make educated guesses, problem-solve, and learn without the fear of making a mistake. Perfect for individuals or small groups.