Sterilite Rectangular Step-On Wastebasket
2.7 galUPC: 0007314910618
UPC: 0007314910618
Product Details
We are dedicated to give everyone the very best houseware products for all home needs, with a focus on dependability, our client satisfaction and great quality. We provide high-quality modern products to be enjoyed by many clients.
- Lid Step-On Wastebasket
- Color: White
- Capacity: 2.7 gal
- Country of Origin: United States
- Weight: 1.15 lbs