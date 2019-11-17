Sterilite Rectangular Step-On Wastebasket Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sterilite Rectangular Step-On Wastebasket Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Sterilite Rectangular Step-On Wastebasket

2.7 galUPC: 0007314910618
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

We are dedicated to give everyone the very best houseware products for all home needs, with a focus on dependability, our client satisfaction and great quality. We provide high-quality modern products to be enjoyed by many clients.

  • Lid Step-On Wastebasket
  • Color: White
  • Capacity: 2.7 gal
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Weight: 1.15 lbs

 

Shipping & Return Information