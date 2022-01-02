The 10 Gallon Open Wastebasket is ideal for bigger spaces and features a stylish contemporary look. The combination of the polished and textured sides will add a fashionable element to any home décor. The easy-to-clean surface and slim profile is space efficient and fits snugly against cabinets or shelving. This wastebasket is an ideal solution for the bathroom, bedroom, home office, classroom, or even under the sink. The comfortable handle, which is integrated into the rim, allows for easy transport and emptying of items. It's durable design will hold up to regular day-to-day use and confidently conceal contents. This wastebasket accommodates a standard 13 gallon trash liner.

Size: 18 1/2" long, 12 1/4" wide, 19 1/4" long

Stylish contemporary design

Comfortable handle integrated into the rim

Accommodates standard trash liners

Made in the USA