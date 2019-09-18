The 2.4 Gallon / 9 Liter Slim Wastebasket is designed with a slim, modern aesthetic and features a space-saving profile, textured exterior and a color-accented base that adds a pop of color to any home décor. This wastebasket is great for use next to a desk in an office, between the washer and dryer in a laundry area or by the sink in the bathroom where narrow spaces require a more space efficient solution. Its modern design works to conceal and contain trash and debris for all busy families. It has an easy-to-clean textured surface an accommodates a standard plastic shopping bag or 4 gallon trash liner.

Overall Assembled Size: 13" long, 6 1/2" wide, 12 3/8" high

Décor option at a value

Easy-to-clean, durable textured plastic

Sturdy construction withstands every-day use in a busy household

Sleek profile and slim

Made in the USA