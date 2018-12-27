The 11.9 Gallon / 45 Liter StepOn Wastebasket brings a modern aesthetic to a household essential with sleek lines and an attractive easy – to – clean textured finish. The ribbed foot pedal ensures that the hands-free wastebasket open easily with a slight step. Its space efficient shape fits perfectly against a wall or cabinet in the kitchen or workspace. Changing the trash liner is simple with a wide opening and a lid that stays open while removing and replacing the bag. An oversized lid design hides the trash bag and offers a neat, clean look. A convenient comfort handle on the back of the lid provides an area to lift and transport the wastebasket when needed.

Overall Assembled Size: 16 1/8" x 13 1/4" x 24 1/2" Easy-to-use modern food pedal Proven space efficient shape with wide opening for easy access