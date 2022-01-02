Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Sterilite Ultra HipHold 1.25-Bushel Laundry Basket - White
1 ctUPC: 0007314912108
Purchase Options
Located in Aisle 14
Product Details
Featuring a contoured design and three integrated handles, you can comfortably and securely hold and rest this laundry basket on your hip on your way to the washer/dryer.
- Durable construction
- Color-accented handles
- Simple, functional design
- Dimensions: 18.125 inches wide by 26.375 inches deep by 10 inches high
Dimensions: 18.125 Inches x 10 Inches x 26.375 Inches
Model: 1210