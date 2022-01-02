Sterilite Ultra HipHold 1.25-Bushel Laundry Basket - White Perspective: front
Sterilite Ultra HipHold 1.25-Bushel Laundry Basket - White Perspective: back
Sterilite Ultra HipHold 1.25-Bushel Laundry Basket - White

1 ctUPC: 0007314912108
Located in Aisle 14

Product Details

Featuring a contoured design and three integrated handles, you can comfortably and securely hold and rest this laundry basket on your hip on your way to the washer/dryer.

  • Durable construction
  • Color-accented handles
  • Simple, functional design
  • Dimensions: 18.125 inches wide by 26.375 inches deep by 10 inches high

Model: 1210