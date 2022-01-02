Featuring a contoured design and three integrated handles, you can comfortably and securely hold and rest this laundry basket on your hip on your way to the washer/dryer.

Durable construction

Color-accented handles

Simple, functional design

Dimensions: 18.125 inches wide by 26.375 inches deep by 10 inches high

Dimensions: 18.125 Inches x 10 Inches x 26.375 Inches

Model: 1210