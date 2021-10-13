The Under Sink Wastebasket is the ideal solution for households looking to save some space in the kitchen and keep trash hidden and out of sight! The slim, compact design fits perfectly inside cabinets while the large, angled opening allows for effortless disposal. Located on the back of the wastebasket is a bag-holding feature that keeps the trash bag from sliding out of place. Simply push the edge of the bag through the hole to secure it in place. In addition to the kitchen, this wastebasket is perfect for use in the bathroom, home office, garage, and is a great solution to collect and sort recyclables. A reinforced rim on the front and back allows for comfortable lifting and carrying, while the durable design will hold up to regular day-to-day use. This wastebasket accommodates a standard 8-gallon trash liner and offers an easy-to-clean textured surface. The overall assembled dimensions of this item are 15 3/4 L x 8 W x 18 H.

Sterilite Under Sink Wastebasket

