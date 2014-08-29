Hover to Zoom
Sterilite White Rectangular Wastebasket
5.5 galUPC: 0007314910528
The 5.5 Gallon Open Wastebasket is ideal for small spaces and features a stylish contemporary look. The combination of the polished and textured sides will add a fashionable element to any home décor. The easy-to-clean surface and slim profile makes it ideal for the bathroom, bedroom, home office, classroom, or under the sink. The comfortable handle, which is integrated into the rim, allows for easy transport and emptying of items. This wastebasket accommodates a standard 8 gallon trash liner. This discrete wastebasket fits neatly under a desk or office to conceal any trash or debris. Its slim profile also fits perfectly between furniture in small bedrooms or in dorm rooms.
- Sterilite 5.5 Gallon White Rectangular Wastebasket
- Size: 15" long, 10" wide, 15 7/8" high •Stylish contemporary design •Comfortable handle integrated into the rim
- Accommodates standard trash liners
- Made in the USA