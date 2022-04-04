With a diverse and approachable selection, Sterling Vintner’s Collection offers unique, delicious, award-winning wines crafted by skillful winemaking hands. Sterling Vintner’s Collection is synonymous with outstanding wine of the highest quality from some of the finest vineyards and appellations throughout California. Sip our Cabernet Sauvignon and enjoy ripe berry flavors and toasted oak spice. Named a "Best Buy" by Wine Enthusiast.