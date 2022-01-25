Our Most Popular Canned Heat for Home Entertaining

New Concentrated Formula allows for a smaller carbon footprint - 10% less steel and 7% less corrugate

Each can burns up to 2.25 hours

Integrated Smart Can™ Indicator alerts user when the can is too hot to handle

New green colored ethanol gel is non-toxic, odorless, and biodegradable

Safe for cooking and ignites immediately to generate consistent high heat to keep food temperature in the safe serving zone

Ideal for use in Sterno Wire Racks, Party Sets, and Buffet Chafers to keep food hot at parties, graduations, and holiday celebrations