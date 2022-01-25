Hover to Zoom
Sterno Green Ethanol Canned Heat
2 pkUPC: 0007664220365
Located in AISLE 5
Product Details
Our Most Popular Canned Heat for Home Entertaining
- New Concentrated Formula allows for a smaller carbon footprint - 10% less steel and 7% less corrugate
- Each can burns up to 2.25 hours
- Integrated Smart Can™ Indicator alerts user when the can is too hot to handle
- New green colored ethanol gel is non-toxic, odorless, and biodegradable
- Safe for cooking and ignites immediately to generate consistent high heat to keep food temperature in the safe serving zone
- Ideal for use in Sterno Wire Racks, Party Sets, and Buffet Chafers to keep food hot at parties, graduations, and holiday celebrations