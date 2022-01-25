Sterno Green Ethanol Canned Heat Perspective: front
Sterno Green Ethanol Canned Heat Perspective: left
Sterno Green Ethanol Canned Heat Perspective: right
Sterno Green Ethanol Canned Heat

2 pkUPC: 0007664220365
Product Details

Our Most Popular Canned Heat for Home Entertaining

  • New Concentrated Formula allows for a smaller carbon footprint - 10% less steel and 7% less corrugate
  • Each can burns up to 2.25 hours
  • Integrated Smart Can™ Indicator alerts user when the can is too hot to handle
  • New green colored ethanol gel is non-toxic, odorless, and biodegradable
  • Safe for cooking and ignites immediately to generate consistent high heat to keep food temperature in the safe serving zone
  • Ideal for use in Sterno Wire Racks, Party Sets, and Buffet Chafers to keep food hot at parties, graduations, and holiday celebrations