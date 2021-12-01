Give your décor or DIY project a pop of color with our color-changing flameless jumbo tea light. This LED candle features an amber LED that transitions through the colors of the rainbow with the touch of a switch and a run time of up to 100 hours.

Choose from amber LED or 7-Color shifting modes

Wipe clean with damp cloth

Run time of 100 hours

Runs on 3 AAA batteries (included). Battery Type Alkaline

Dimensions:2.62 in x 2 in