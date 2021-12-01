Sterno Home Flameless LED Color-Changing Jumbo Tea Light Candle Perspective: front
Sterno Home Flameless LED Color-Changing Jumbo Tea Light Candle
Sterno Home Flameless LED Color-Changing Jumbo Tea Light Candle

2 x 2.62 inUPC: 0062744218931
Give your décor or DIY project a pop of color with our color-changing flameless jumbo tea light. This LED candle features an amber LED that transitions through the colors of the rainbow with the touch of a switch and a run time of up to 100 hours.

  • Choose from amber LED or 7-Color shifting modes
  • Wipe clean with damp cloth
  • Run time of 100 hours
  • Runs on 3 AAA batteries (included). Battery Type Alkaline
  • Dimensions:2.62 in x 2 in