Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Sterno Home Flameless LED Color-Changing Jumbo Tea Light Candle
2 x 2.62 inUPC: 0062744218931
Purchase Options
Product Details
Give your décor or DIY project a pop of color with our color-changing flameless jumbo tea light. This LED candle features an amber LED that transitions through the colors of the rainbow with the touch of a switch and a run time of up to 100 hours.
- Choose from amber LED or 7-Color shifting modes
- Wipe clean with damp cloth
- Run time of 100 hours
- Runs on 3 AAA batteries (included). Battery Type Alkaline
- Dimensions:2.62 in x 2 in