Stonefire® 8.5-Inch Artisan Thin Pizza Crust
Product Details
An easy & simple way to create delicious genuine Italian thin crust pizza at home. An excellent size to create your own special pizza and bring the family together for a pizza night everyone can share and love. Stonefire® Artisan Pizza Crust consists of a recipe and process which was inspired by the artisans of Europe that defined the quality eating experience. Made in small batches and baked in a high heat stone oven that creates an amazing taste and texture you notice on the first bite. There is a taste of artisan tradition in every delicious stone-oven-baked bite. Friends and family will love these authentic Italian pizzas. They are made from a timeless recipe.
- Made in small batches and baked in a high heat stone oven that creates an amazing taste and texture you notice on the first bite.
- Create delicious genuine Italian thin crust pizza at home
- Perfect sized to create your own special pizza with your own toppings
- Recipe and process which was inspired by the by the artisans of Europe that defined the quality eating experience
- There is a taste of artisan tradition in every delicious stone-oven-baked bite
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, ASCORBIC ACID ADDED AS A DOUGH CONDITIONER, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, ENZYME, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SOYBEAN OIL, CULTURED WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, SUGAR, DRIED SOURDOUGH (WHEAT FLOUR, RYE FLOUR, YEAST, ASCORBIC ACID, ENZYMES), YEAST, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, DURUM WHEAT SEMOLINA.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
