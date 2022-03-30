Ingredients

ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, ASCORBIC ACID ADDED AS A DOUGH CONDITIONER, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, ENZYME, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SOYBEAN OIL, CULTURED WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, SUGAR, DRIED SOURDOUGH (WHEAT FLOUR, RYE FLOUR, YEAST, ASCORBIC ACID, ENZYMES), YEAST, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, DURUM WHEAT SEMOLINA.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More