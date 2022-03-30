Stonefire Artisan Flatbreads
Product Details
An easy & simple way to create genuine Italian pizzas or appetizer flatbreads at home that your family & friends will love. A delicious authentic Italian stone-oven baked crust to create and experiment with & more. Stonefire® Artisan Flatbread's recipe and process was inspired by the artisans of Europe that defined the quality eating experience. Made in small batches and baked in a high-heat stone oven that creates an amazing taste and texture you notice on the first bite. Get inspired as you chop, drizzle and pile on the flavors. Easy, simple and delicious. There is a taste of artisan tradition in every delicious stone-oven baked bite.
- Easy & simple way to create genuine delicious Italian pizzas or appetizers
- Unique shape for sharing
- A perfect crust to create and experiment with & more
- Recipe and process which was inspired by the by the artisans of Europe that defined the quality eating experience
- Made in small batches and baked in a high heat stone oven that creates an amazing taste and texture you notice on the first bite
Nutritional Information
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
