Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sunflower Oil , Potato Starch , Cornstarch , Sugar , Sea Salt , Parmesan Seasoning ( Natural Flavor , Food Starch-modified ) , Inactive Yeast , Buttermilk , Natural Garlic Flavor ( Garlic Powder , Sunflower Oil , Garlic Extract , Silicon Dioxide ) , Parsley Flakes , Ghee ( Clarified Butter ) , Sugar Cane Syrup , Natural Flavor , Enzyme ( Dough Conditioner ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.