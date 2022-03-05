Stonefire Authentic Flatbread Garlic & Cheese Naan Crisps
Product Details
Do you snack alone or dare to share? We're crazy for Naan! It took years to perfect the authentic Stonefire® Naan recipe, so we didn't shy away from the challenge of creating this delicious, crispy Naan snack. Authentic recipe including buttermilk and ghee. With our signature bubbles, char and flavor flamed-baked right into every crisp, Stonefire® Garlic & Cheese Naan Crisps are simply delicious right out of the bag or pair it with your favorite dips and spreads. Grab a handful to enjoy on the go or sit down with family or friends to savor the crunch. Bite after bite, crunch after crunch, Stonefire® Naan Crisps deliver simple and delicious snacking at its best!
- Kosher certified. Stand-up resealable bag
- Authentic Naan appearance - Bubbles and char
- Made with ingredients like buttermilk & ghee
- Perfectly snacked sized Crisps. Seasoned with garlic and parmesan flavors.
- Do you snack alone or dare to share?
- Made for snacking and sharing. Grab and go, or sit and savor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sunflower Oil , Potato Starch , Cornstarch , Sugar , Sea Salt , Parmesan Seasoning ( Natural Flavor , Food Starch-modified ) , Inactive Yeast , Buttermilk , Natural Garlic Flavor ( Garlic Powder , Sunflower Oil , Garlic Extract , Silicon Dioxide ) , Parsley Flakes , Ghee ( Clarified Butter ) , Sugar Cane Syrup , Natural Flavor , Enzyme ( Dough Conditioner ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More