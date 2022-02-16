Stonefire® Mini Naan Original Flatbreads
Product Details
A perfect complement to any meal, serve them for breakfast, toasted as a pizza crust to make pizzas, or enjoy on their own. They are a perfect size that fits your toaster. Soft, fluffy and delicious! Stonefire® Original Mini Naan bread stays true to an ancient recipe by using fresh buttermilk & ghee (clarified butter) and hand-stretching each naan. Each mini naan is baked in our patented tandoor tunnel oven to give an amazing texture & taste you notice on first bite. Great for any time of day or occasion. Just simply heat and serve to make any meal special.
- Perfect for the toaster
- Elevate your everyday meal with a unique table bread shape
- Soft fluffy texture
- Hand-stretched
- Made with fresh ingredients like buttermilk & ghee
- A perfect complement to any meal or any occasion
- Baked in our patented high heat tandoor tunnel oven to create our signature bubbles & char and an amazing texture and taste you notice on first bite
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Ascorbic Acid as Dough Conditioner, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Buttermilk (Skim Milk, Dry Buttermilk, Bacterial Culture), Water, Soybean and/or Canola Oil, Cultured Wheat Flour, Eggs, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid) Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Ghee (Clarified Butter), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Dextrin, Vegetable Fiber, Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More