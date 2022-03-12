Stonefire Naan Crisps Sea Salt Snacks
Product Details
With bubbles, char and flavor flamed-baked right into every crisp, Stonefire® Naan Crisps are simply delicious right out of the bag and bring a new dimension to your favorite dips. Grab and go, or sit and savor. These crisps were made for snacking! Perfectly snack-sized crisps inspired by our naan recipe seasoned with real sea salt flame-baked into every bite.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sunflower Oil , Potato Starch , Cornstarch , Sugar , Sea Salt , Buttermilk , Inactive Yeast , Ghee ( Clarified Butter ) , Natural Flavor , Sugar Cane Syrup , Enzyme ( Dough Conditioner ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More