Stonefire Naan Crisps Sea Salt Snacks

6 ozUPC: 0087668100902
Located in DELI 8

Product Details

With bubbles, char and flavor flamed-baked right into every crisp, Stonefire® Naan Crisps are simply delicious right out of the bag and bring a new dimension to your favorite dips. Grab and go, or sit and savor. These crisps were made for snacking! Perfectly snack-sized crisps inspired by our naan recipe seasoned with real sea salt flame-baked into every bite.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat0.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sunflower Oil , Potato Starch , Cornstarch , Sugar , Sea Salt , Buttermilk , Inactive Yeast , Ghee ( Clarified Butter ) , Natural Flavor , Sugar Cane Syrup , Enzyme ( Dough Conditioner ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More