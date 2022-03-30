Stonefire® Original Mini Naan Flatbread Family Size
Product Details
A perfect complement to any meal, serve them for breakfast, toasted as a pizza crust to make pizzas, or enjoy on their own. They are a perfect size that fits your toaster. Soft, fluffy and delicious! Stonefire® Original Mini Naan bread stays true to an ancient recipe by using fresh buttermilk & ghee (clarified butter) and hand-stretching each naan. Each mini naan is baked in our patented tandoor tunnel oven to give an amazing texture & taste you notice on first bite. Great for any time of day or occasion. Just simply heat and serve to make any meal special.
- A perfect complement to any meal, serve for breakfast, toasted as a pizza crust or enjoy them on their own
- Made with fresh ingredients like buttermilk & ghee
- Soft fluffy texture
- Perfect for the toaster
- Baked in our patented high heat tandoor tunnel oven to create our signature bubbles & char and an amazing texture and taste you notice on first bite
- Hand-stretched
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, ASCORBIC ACID ADDED AS A DOUGH CONDITIONER, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, ENZYME, FOLIC ACID), BUTTERMILK (SKIM MILK, DRY BUTTERMILK, BACTERIAL CULTURE), WATER, SOYBEAN AND/OR CANOLA OIL, CULTURED WHEAT FLOUR, EGGS, SUGAR, BAKING POWDER (SODIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, BAKING SODA, CORNSTARCH, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), SEA SALT, GHEE (CLARIFIED BUTTER), WHEAT GLUTEN, DEXTROSE, DEXTRIN, CARROT FIBER, YEAST.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More