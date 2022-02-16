Stonefire Original Naan Flatbreads
Product Details
A great alternative to everyday bread, rolls or pita. Great for any occasion - use it as a side bread, tear and share, dip and scoop or make a delicious pizza. Soft, fluffy and delicious! Stonefire® Original Naan bread uses high quality ingredients like fresh buttermilk & ghee (clarified butter) and each naan is hand-stretched into its unique teardrop shape. Then each naan is baked in our high heat patented tandoor tunnel oven to create our signature bubbles & char and an amazing texture and taste you notice on first bite. Stonefire® Original Naan is always welcome at your table. Just heat and serve to make any meal special.
- Hand stretched to an unique teardrop shape
- Baked in our patented high heat tandoor tunnel oven to create our signature bubbles & char and an amazing texture and taste you notice on first bite
- Made with fresh ingredients like buttermilk & ghee
- Soft fluffy texture
- Re-invent your table bread experience & more
- Makes any meal special-great as a side bread to be dipped or scooped in chilis, curries & dips or get creative & top it with your favorite toppings for a delicious pizza
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Ascorbic Acid Added as A Dough Conditioner, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Buttermilk (Skim Milk, Dry Buttermilk, Bacterial Culture), Water, Soybean and/or Canola Oil, Cultured Wheat Flour, Eggs, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Ghee (Clarified Butter), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Dextrin, Vegetable Fiber, Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More