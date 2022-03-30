Stonefire Original Naan Rounds 12 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stonefire Original Naan Rounds 12 Count Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Stonefire Original Naan Rounds 12 Count Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Stonefire Original Naan Rounds 12 Count Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Stonefire Original Naan Rounds 12 Count

12.7 ozUPC: 0087668100800
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Benefits:

  • Made with fresh ingredients like buttermilk & ghee
  • Baked in our patented high heat tandoor tunnel oven to create our signature bubbles & char and an amazing texture and taste you notice on first bite
  • Perfect for sandwiches, pizza & small appetizers
  • Re-invent your sandwich experience & more
  • Soft fluffy texture

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2naans (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium63mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Ascorbic Acid Added as Dough Conditioner, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Water, Buttermilk (Skim Milk, Dry Buttermilk, Bacterial Culture), Soybean and/or Canola Oil, Modified Wheat Starch, Cultured Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Acacia, Dextrose, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Ghee (Clarified Butter), Inactive Yeast, Yeast, Vegetable Mono- and Diglycerides, Enzymes

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More