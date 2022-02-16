Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Ascorbic Acid Added as A Dough Conditioner, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Buttermilk (Skim Milk, Dry Buttermilk, Bacterial Culture), Water, Soybean and/or Canola Oil, Roasted Garlic, Cultured Wheat Flour, Eggs, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Ghee (Clarified Butter), Wheat Gluten, Cilantro, Dextrose, Dextrin, Vegetable Fiber, Yeast

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More