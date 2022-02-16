Stonefire Roasted Garlic Naan Flatbreads
Product Details
Perfect for meals that need a savory companion. An excellent substitution garlic bread or create a delicious pizza with your favorite toppings. Soft, fluffy and delicious! Stonefire® Roasted Garlic Naan bread is our classic, delicious fire-roasted garlic table bread with a hint of cilantro. We stay true to an ancient recipe by using fresh buttermilk & ghee (clarified butter) and hand-stretching each naan into its unique teardrop shape. Then each naan is baked in our high heat patented tandoor tunnel oven to create our signature bubbles & char and an amazing texture and taste you notice on first bite. Just heat and serve to make any meal special.
- Baked in our patented high heat tandoor tunnel oven to create our signature bubbles & char and an amazing texture and taste you notice on first bite
- Perfect for meals that need a savory companion
- Excellent substitution for traditional garlic bread
- Great for pizza, just add your favorite toppings
- Classic, delicious fire-roasted garlic table bread with a hint of cilantro
- Soft fluffy texture
- Made with fresh ingredients like buttermilk & ghee
- Hand-stretched to an unique teardrop shape
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Ascorbic Acid Added as A Dough Conditioner, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Buttermilk (Skim Milk, Dry Buttermilk, Bacterial Culture), Water, Soybean and/or Canola Oil, Roasted Garlic, Cultured Wheat Flour, Eggs, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Ghee (Clarified Butter), Wheat Gluten, Cilantro, Dextrose, Dextrin, Vegetable Fiber, Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
