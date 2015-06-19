Stoner Invisible Glass Cleaner Spray Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stoner Invisible Glass Cleaner Spray Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Stoner Invisible Glass Cleaner Spray Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Stoner Invisible Glass Cleaner Spray

22 ozUPC: 0079316592164
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Most powerful glass cleaner, cleans windows, mirrors, and windshields without leaving streaky residues. Evaporates 100%. Removes oily dirt, dust, fingerprints, sap, bugs, droppings, grease, adhesives, smudges, smoke haze, plasticizer film, and pollutants.

  • Size: 22 oz.
  • Application: Trigger Spray
  • Fragrance: Unscented

Shipping & Return Information