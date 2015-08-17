Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kit Country Ketchup
16 ozUPC: 0071138102312
Product Details
- Creators of Specialty Foods
- Company Classic
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium99mg4%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes ( Tomatoes Juice , Citric Acid , Calcium Chloride ) , Tomatoes Paste , Cane Sugar , Peppers Bell Red , Vinegar White , Onions , Water , Garlic , Salt , Peppers Red Flakes , Spices
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
