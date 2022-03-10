Stonewall Kit Maple Bacon Aioli
Product Details
This amazing Maple Bacon Aioli is for anyone who craves the captivating taste of real bacon and sweet maple syrup. From lunch to dinner this aioli wakes up taste buds and adds great flavor to sandwiches, burgers, and grilled meats. Enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), White Vinegar, Pure Maple Syrup, *Bacon Bits (Bacon [Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Also Contain Smoke Flavoring, Sugar, Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Flavoring]), Mustard Powder, Natural Flavors and Tocopherols (Natural Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More