Stonewall Kit Maple Bacon Aioli Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Stonewall Kit Maple Bacon Aioli

10.75 OZUPC: 0071138132209
Purchase Options

Product Details

This amazing Maple Bacon Aioli is for anyone who craves the captivating taste of real bacon and sweet maple syrup. From lunch to dinner this aioli wakes up taste buds and adds great flavor to sandwiches, burgers, and grilled meats. Enjoy!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (13 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium85mg3.54%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Canola Oil, Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), White Vinegar, Pure Maple Syrup, *Bacon Bits (Bacon [Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Also Contain Smoke Flavoring, Sugar, Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Flavoring]), Mustard Powder, Natural Flavors and Tocopherols (Natural Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More