Stonewall Kit Maple Bacon Onion Jam Perspective: front
Stonewall Kit Maple Bacon Onion Jam

11.75 OZUPC: 0071138132208
With layers of robust flavor, this artfully crafted and savory combination of spices, sweet brown sugar, apples, shallots, and bits of real bacon is a versatile pantry essential. Perfect for making quick appetizers, sauces, or enjoying with cheese.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.67%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar, Shallots, Apples, Onions, Maple Syrup, Fruit Pectin, White Vinegar, *Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Also Contain Smoke Flavoring, Sugar, Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Flavoring), Citric Acid, Beef Flavor Broth Concentrate (Beef Stock, Natural Flavor, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Beef Fat), Natural Flavor, Salt, Liquid Smoke (Water, Natural Hickory Smoke Concentrate) *Contains Ingredient Produced With Genetic Engineering

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
