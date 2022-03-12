Ingredients

Pure Cane Sugar, Shallots, Apples, Onions, Maple Syrup, Fruit Pectin, White Vinegar, *Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Also Contain Smoke Flavoring, Sugar, Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Flavoring), Citric Acid, Beef Flavor Broth Concentrate (Beef Stock, Natural Flavor, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Beef Fat), Natural Flavor, Salt, Liquid Smoke (Water, Natural Hickory Smoke Concentrate) *Contains Ingredient Produced With Genetic Engineering

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More