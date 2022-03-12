Stonewall Kitchen All Natural Truffle Aioli Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen All Natural Truffle Aioli

10.25 ozUPC: 0071138132091
Product Details

Truffles are an extremely rare, aromatic and delicious member of the mushroom family. Able to grow only in certain soil and climate conditions, they have an intense, earthy flavor that  has long been considered a culinary delicacy. We used this wonderful ingredient to make a delicious all natural aioli. Try it on sandwiches and burgers, as a dip or add a dollop onto grilled fish.

Proud to create award-winning specialty foods - Est. 1991

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Canola Oil , Salted Eggs ( Whole Eggs , Salt ) , White Truffle Oil ( High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Organic White Truffle Concentrate , In : Olive Oil ) , White Vinegar , Water , Spices , Black Truffles , Garlic Powder , Natural Flavor and Tocopherols ( Natural Antioxidant ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
