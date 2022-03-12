Truffles are an extremely rare, aromatic and delicious member of the mushroom family. Able to grow only in certain soil and climate conditions, they have an intense, earthy flavor that has long been considered a culinary delicacy. We used this wonderful ingredient to make a delicious all natural aioli. Try it on sandwiches and burgers, as a dip or add a dollop onto grilled fish.

