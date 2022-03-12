Stonewall Kitchen All Natural Truffle Aioli
Product Details
Truffles are an extremely rare, aromatic and delicious member of the mushroom family. Able to grow only in certain soil and climate conditions, they have an intense, earthy flavor that has long been considered a culinary delicacy. We used this wonderful ingredient to make a delicious all natural aioli. Try it on sandwiches and burgers, as a dip or add a dollop onto grilled fish.
Proud to create award-winning specialty foods - Est. 1991
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil , Salted Eggs ( Whole Eggs , Salt ) , White Truffle Oil ( High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Organic White Truffle Concentrate , In : Olive Oil ) , White Vinegar , Water , Spices , Black Truffles , Garlic Powder , Natural Flavor and Tocopherols ( Natural Antioxidant ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
