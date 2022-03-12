Stonewall Kitchen Apple Cranberry Chutney Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Apple Cranberry Chutney Perspective: left
Stonewall Kitchen Apple Cranberry Chutney

8.5 ozUPC: 0071138100234
Product Details

A delicious accompaniment to roasted, grilled or baked meats. Also can be served on crackers with brie, cheddar or cream cheese or uses as a sumptuous sandwich spread.

  • Company Classic
  • All Natural

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar, Apples (Apples, Ascorbic Acid, Salt, Citric Acid), Cranberries, Onion, Brown Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Raisins, Apricots (Apricots, Sulfur Dioxide), Candied Ginger (Ginger, Sugar), Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Colorant Caramel)(Naturally Occurring Sulfites], Canola Oil, Mustard Seeds, Spices, Curry Powder (Spices, Turmeric, Dehydrated Garlic), Dried Garlic, Xanthan Gum, Chipotle Pepper, Salt, Citric Acid, Celery Seeds

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More