Stonewall Kitchen Apple Cranberry Chutney
Product Details
A delicious accompaniment to roasted, grilled or baked meats. Also can be served on crackers with brie, cheddar or cream cheese or uses as a sumptuous sandwich spread.
- Company Classic
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar, Apples (Apples, Ascorbic Acid, Salt, Citric Acid), Cranberries, Onion, Brown Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Raisins, Apricots (Apricots, Sulfur Dioxide), Candied Ginger (Ginger, Sugar), Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Colorant Caramel)(Naturally Occurring Sulfites], Canola Oil, Mustard Seeds, Spices, Curry Powder (Spices, Turmeric, Dehydrated Garlic), Dried Garlic, Xanthan Gum, Chipotle Pepper, Salt, Citric Acid, Celery Seeds
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More