Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Stonewall Kitchen Apricot Jam
12.5 ozUPC: 0071138102474
Purchase Options
Product Details
The pure simplicity of the divine apricot is perfectly highlighted in this versatile jam. Add sweet delight to your baking recipes or enjoy its pure subtleness over a warm scone or biscuit.
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apricots ( Apricots , Ascorbic Acid , Citric Acid ) , Pure Cane Sugar , Fruit Pectin , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More