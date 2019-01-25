Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Artichoke Pesto
8 ozUPC: 0071138103061
Flavorful artichokes add fabulous flavor to this pesto. Top toasted bread rounds with pesto and a curl of Parmesan cheese for a simple appetizer or snack. Makes a great addition to pasta, couscous, or rice.
- All Natural
Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Diced Artichokes , Water , Basil , Parmesan Cheese ( Cultured Part-skim Milk , Salt , Enzymes ) , Pine Nuts ( Tree Nuts ) , Olive Oil , Minced Garlic , Salt , Lemon Juice Concentrate , Dried Minced Garlic , Onion Powder , Spices .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
