Nutrition Facts

15.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 45

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 130mg 5%

Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 1g

Protein 3g

Calcium 0mg 2%

Iron 0mg 4%

Vitamin A 0International Unit 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 2%