Stonewall Kitchen Black Bean Salsa
16 OzUPC: 0071138102303
Purchase Options
Product Details
Full of hearty flavor, this salsa is simply the best when used in quesadillas, burritos, fajitas, or when served with white or blue corn chips. It also makes a delicious topping for grilled fish, chicken or pork.
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg4%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Beans , Tomatoes ( Tomatoes , Citric Acid , Calcium Chloride ) , Whole Kernel Corn , Water , Jalapenos , Onions , Tomato Paste , Cilantro , Lime Juice Concentrate , Sugar , Salt , Garlic .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More