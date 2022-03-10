Brighten your morning by starting the day with a stack of delicious, light and fluffy pancakes or waffles. This fool-proof, buttermilk mix is perfect for your breakfast or Sunday brunch menu.

Have fun by making pancakes or waffles with your entire family. Create your own recipes by adding flavorful ingredients, fruit or trying new syrups and toppings combinations. Every day can be a pancake or waffle day. Try breaking up mealtime routines by serving pancakes or waffles for dinner.