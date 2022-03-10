Stonewall Kitchen Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

16 ozUPC: 0071138131550
Brighten your morning by starting the day with a stack of delicious, light and fluffy pancakes or waffles. This fool-proof, buttermilk mix is perfect for your breakfast or Sunday brunch menu.

Have fun by making pancakes or waffles with your entire family. Create your own recipes by adding flavorful ingredients, fruit or trying new syrups and toppings combinations. Every day can be a pancake or waffle day. Try breaking up mealtime routines by serving pancakes or waffles for dinner.

  • Pancake & Waffle Mix
  • All Natural

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry mix (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium840mg36.52%
Total Carbohydrate38g13.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein3g
Calcium34mg2%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavenings (Baking Powder [Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate], Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Buttermilk

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
