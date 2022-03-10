Stonewall Kitchen Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix
Product Details
Brighten your morning by starting the day with a stack of delicious, light and fluffy pancakes or waffles. This fool-proof, buttermilk mix is perfect for your breakfast or Sunday brunch menu.
Have fun by making pancakes or waffles with your entire family. Create your own recipes by adding flavorful ingredients, fruit or trying new syrups and toppings combinations. Every day can be a pancake or waffle day. Try breaking up mealtime routines by serving pancakes or waffles for dinner.
- Pancake & Waffle Mix
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavenings (Baking Powder [Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate], Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Buttermilk
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
