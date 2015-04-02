Stonewall Kitchen Chile Con Queso
Product Details
Our recipe for this authentic tasting chile con queso dip includes cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapeno and chipotle peppers, and zesty seasonings. Serve with crisp tortilla chips, fresh veggies or on homemade tacos, enchiladas or quesadilas.
- Spicy Cheese Dip
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Dehydrated Cheese Mix (Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Dextrose, Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Annatto and Paprika as Color, Spice Extractives, Natural Flavor, Polysorbate 60), Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Green Peppers, Canola Oil, Tomato Puree, Sweet Red Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Gluconic Acid, Garlic Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Chipotle Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
