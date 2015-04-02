Stonewall Kitchen Chile Con Queso Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Chile Con Queso Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Stonewall Kitchen Chile Con Queso

16 OzUPC: 0071138131127
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our recipe for this authentic tasting chile con queso dip includes cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapeno and  chipotle peppers, and zesty seasonings. Serve with crisp tortilla chips, fresh veggies or on homemade tacos, enchiladas or quesadilas.

  • Spicy Cheese Dip

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg7.92%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Dehydrated Cheese Mix (Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Dextrose, Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Annatto and Paprika as Color, Spice Extractives, Natural Flavor, Polysorbate 60), Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Green Peppers, Canola Oil, Tomato Puree, Sweet Red Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Gluconic Acid, Garlic Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Chipotle Pepper

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More