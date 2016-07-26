Ingredients

Canola Oil, Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Chipotles in Adobo (Chipotle Pepper, Water, Tomato Puree, Vinegar, Soybean Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Spices), White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder, Chipotle Pepper, Paprika, Gum Acacia Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols (Natural Antioxidant)

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More