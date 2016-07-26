Stonewall Kitchen Chipotle Aioli
Product Details
You'll love the distinctive heat and smoky flavor of chipotle peppers. Blended into a smooth, rich and creamy aioli, it adds an authentic Tex-Mex kick to sandwiches and is delicious used as a dip with appetizers.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Chipotles in Adobo (Chipotle Pepper, Water, Tomato Puree, Vinegar, Soybean Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Spices), White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder, Chipotle Pepper, Paprika, Gum Acacia Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols (Natural Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
