Stonewall Kitchen Chipotle Aioli Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Chipotle Aioli Perspective: left
Stonewall Kitchen Chipotle Aioli Perspective: right
Stonewall Kitchen Chipotle Aioli

9.75 ozUPC: 0071138132550
You'll love the distinctive heat and smoky flavor of chipotle peppers. Blended into a smooth, rich and creamy aioli, it adds an authentic Tex-Mex kick to sandwiches and is delicious used as a dip with appetizers.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (19 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18.46%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium160mg6.67%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Canola Oil, Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Chipotles in Adobo (Chipotle Pepper, Water, Tomato Puree, Vinegar, Soybean Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Spices), White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder, Chipotle Pepper, Paprika, Gum Acacia Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols (Natural Antioxidant)

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.