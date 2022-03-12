Stonewall Kitchen Coq Au Vin Simmering Sauce Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Coq Au Vin Simmering Sauce Perspective: left
Stonewall Kitchen Coq Au Vin Simmering Sauce Perspective: right
Stonewall Kitchen Coq Au Vin Simmering Sauce

18.5 ozUPC: 0071138131393
Product Details

This sauce is the traditional, somewhat elaborate and time consuming recipe made simple. All the complex flavors of red wine, mirepoix (minced onions, carrots, and celery) and a little tomato blend to make this rich and truly flavorful sauce.

  • A French Classic
  • All Natural

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (131 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium590mg24.58%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A2000Number of International Units40%
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Red Wine, Onion, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Tomato Paste, Carrot, Garlic, Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract), Canola Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Dried Garlic, Freeze Dried Mushrooms, Pure Cane Sugar, Gum Acacia, Xanthan Gum, Gluconic Acid, Dehydrated Onion, Spices

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible