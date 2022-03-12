Stonewall Kitchen Coq Au Vin Simmering Sauce
Product Details
This sauce is the traditional, somewhat elaborate and time consuming recipe made simple. All the complex flavors of red wine, mirepoix (minced onions, carrots, and celery) and a little tomato blend to make this rich and truly flavorful sauce.
- A French Classic
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Red Wine, Onion, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Tomato Paste, Carrot, Garlic, Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract), Canola Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Dried Garlic, Freeze Dried Mushrooms, Pure Cane Sugar, Gum Acacia, Xanthan Gum, Gluconic Acid, Dehydrated Onion, Spices
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
