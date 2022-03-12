Ingredients

Heavy Cream (Milk), Pure Cane Sugar, *Corn Syrup, Chocolate Liqour, Cocoa Powder, Glycerine, Unrefined Sea Salt, Caramelized Sugar Syrup, Pure Vanilla Extract, Lecithin (Soy), Carrageenan (Carrageenan, Maltodextrin) *Contains Corn Produced With Genetic Engineering

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More