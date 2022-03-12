Stonewall Kitchen Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Sauce Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

12.5 ozUPC: 0071138131004
The heavenly combination of dark chocolate and sea salt is made even more decadent with the addition of buttery caramel in this sauce. The sea salt brings out the intensity of the dark chocolate and lets the soft caramel flavor come through. Try it on ice cream or drizzle over slices of crisp apples for a sensational dessert.

  • Since 1991

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium220mg9.17%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Heavy Cream (Milk), Pure Cane Sugar, *Corn Syrup, Chocolate Liqour, Cocoa Powder, Glycerine, Unrefined Sea Salt, Caramelized Sugar Syrup, Pure Vanilla Extract, Lecithin (Soy), Carrageenan (Carrageenan, Maltodextrin) *Contains Corn Produced With Genetic Engineering

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

