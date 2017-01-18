Stonewall Kitchen Down East Tartar Sauce
Product Details
We have a lot of proud culinary traditions here in New England and one that we consider essential to seafood dishes is tartar sauce. A wonderful and traditional blend of mayonnaise and sweet pickle relish most often served here in Maine with golden fried clams. Our version is perfect with all kinds of fish, a great add-in to tuna salad and also adds fresh, unique flavor to deviled eggs.
- All Natural
- Creators of Specialty Foods
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Dill Relish (Cucumbers, Sugar, Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Red Bell Peppers, Xanthan Gum, Onion, Cider Vinegar, Dill, Dried Garlic, Red Bell Pepper Granules, Mustard Seeds, Dried Dill, Dehydrated Onion, Kosher Salt, Turmeric (Color)), Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Lemon Juice, Water, White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Cultured Dextrose, Pepper Sauce (Cayenne Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavor, Garlic), Dried Onion, Salt, Natural Flavor, Tocopherols
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
