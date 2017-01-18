Stonewall Kitchen Down East Tartar Sauce Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Down East Tartar Sauce

7.5 ozUPC: 0071138131467
We have a lot of proud culinary traditions here in New England and one that we consider essential to seafood dishes is tartar sauce.  A wonderful and traditional blend of mayonnaise and sweet pickle relish most often served here in Maine with golden fried clams.  Our version is perfect with all kinds of fish, a great add-in to tuna salad and also adds fresh, unique flavor to deviled eggs.

  • All Natural
  • Creators of Specialty Foods

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g24.62%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Canola Oil, Dill Relish (Cucumbers, Sugar, Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Red Bell Peppers, Xanthan Gum, Onion, Cider Vinegar, Dill, Dried Garlic, Red Bell Pepper Granules, Mustard Seeds, Dried Dill, Dehydrated Onion, Kosher Salt, Turmeric (Color)), Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Lemon Juice, Water, White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Cultured Dextrose, Pepper Sauce (Cayenne Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavor, Garlic), Dried Onion, Salt, Natural Flavor, Tocopherols

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

