Stonewall Kitchen Garlic Rosemary Citrus Sauce
Product Details
Living in Maine, rosemary plants can't be wintered over in the garden, so we always bring on of the biggest plants inside to live in the kitchen for the colder seasons. One wintery Sunday, pretending it was summer, Jonathan chopped a big handful of rosemary together with fresh garlic, pineapple, organic and spices and marinated a chicken all day before grilling. It was so delicious we decided to add it to your award-winning line of sauces. You're going to love it!
- All Natural Marinade & Dipping Sauce
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pineapple, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Water, Orange Juice, Mustard (Mustard Seed, White Vinegar, Salt), Onion, Garlic, Spices, Ginger, Balsamic Vinegar, Curry Powder, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
