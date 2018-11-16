Stonewall Kitchen Garlic Rosemary Citrus Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Stonewall Kitchen Garlic Rosemary Citrus Sauce

11 fl ozUPC: 0071138102092
Purchase Options

Product Details

Living in Maine, rosemary plants can't be wintered over in the garden, so we always bring on of the biggest plants inside to live in the kitchen for the colder seasons. One wintery Sunday, pretending it was summer, Jonathan chopped a big handful of rosemary together with fresh garlic, pineapple, organic and spices and marinated a chicken all day before grilling. It was so delicious we decided to add it to your award-winning line of sauces. You're going to love it!

  • All Natural Marinade & Dipping Sauce

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.29%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pineapple, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Water, Orange Juice, Mustard (Mustard Seed, White Vinegar, Salt), Onion, Garlic, Spices, Ginger, Balsamic Vinegar, Curry Powder, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More