Ingredients

Canola Oil, Whole Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Horseradish, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, White Wine, Citric Acid, Turmeric, Tartaric Acid, Spices), Wasabi Oil (Canola Oil, Mustard Oil, Wasabi Powder, Wasabi Leaf), White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Natural Flavor, Water, Horseradish Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible