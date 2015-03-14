Stonewall Kitchen Horseradish Aioli Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Horseradish Aioli

10.25 ozUPC: 0071138131437
Product Details

The intense kick of flavor in this creamy aioli makes it the perfect topping for a delicious roast beef sandwich. Use it for dipping golden brown French fries of spoon over fresh asparagus for great flavor.

  • An All Natural Mayonnaise

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium140mg5.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Canola Oil, Whole Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Horseradish, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, White Wine, Citric Acid, Turmeric, Tartaric Acid, Spices), Wasabi Oil (Canola Oil, Mustard Oil, Wasabi Powder, Wasabi Leaf), White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Natural Flavor, Water, Horseradish Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
