Stonewall Kitchen Horseradish Aioli
Product Details
The intense kick of flavor in this creamy aioli makes it the perfect topping for a delicious roast beef sandwich. Use it for dipping golden brown French fries of spoon over fresh asparagus for great flavor.
- An All Natural Mayonnaise
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Whole Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Horseradish, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, White Wine, Citric Acid, Turmeric, Tartaric Acid, Spices), Wasabi Oil (Canola Oil, Mustard Oil, Wasabi Powder, Wasabi Leaf), White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Natural Flavor, Water, Horseradish Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
