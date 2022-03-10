Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Hot Pepper Cranberry Jelly
12.75 ozUPC: 0071138133382
We''re turning up the heat on classic cranberry jelly with the addition of spicy jalapenos and a dash of hot sauce. Sweet, tart and fiery, this spread is perfect for pairing with crackers and cheese or a juicy turkey burger.
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2 tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein0g
Iron0g0%
Vitamin A0g0%
Vitamin C0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar, Cranberries, Fruit Pectin, Jalapeños, Water, Cranberry Puree, Cider Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Pepper Sauce (cayenne peppers, vinegar, salt, natural flavor, garlic), Salt
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
